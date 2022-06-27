Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Salem Fair opens on Wednesday

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A summer tradition in western Virginia returns this week for a 12-day run.

Preparations for the Salem Fair were in full swing Monday morning. Billed as America’s largest free gate fair, the event is expected to bring more than 250,000 people to the grounds of the Salem Civic Center.

Carey Harveycutter is the Fair Manager.

“This would be the 35th annual fair had we not lost one year due to COVID,” Harveycutter told WDBJ7 Monday morning. “And before that we had a carnival, Deggeller, that came in just with a carnival for a year or two to help us raise some funds to start the fair. It’s just amazing to be back.”

This year will bring some changes to enhance security, including a defined entrance and exit, and metal detectors to screen visitors.

The fair opens Wednesday afternoon at 4, and runs through July 10.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One dead, seven more shot at Pittsylvania Co. party
New River drowning along Parrot River Road.
Wythe County resident found dead in New River
Miss Virginia 2022 - Victoria Chuah
Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah
Police respond to areas of Campbell Avenue SE after a report of a nearby shooting in Roanoke...
Man injured in shooting in Downtown Roanoke
Sheetz Convenience Store
Sheetz drops some gas prices to below $4

Latest News

Fastest 40 Camp Back This Week At WF
Radford Grabs New Baseball Leader
File image
Rockbridge Co. crash closes portion of Rt. 631
Brugh Sells To Chipped Mug Coffee