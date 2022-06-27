Salem Fair opens on Wednesday

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A summer tradition in western Virginia returns this week for a 12-day run.

Preparations for the Salem Fair were in full swing Monday morning. Billed as America’s largest free gate fair, the event is expected to bring more than 250,000 people to the grounds of the Salem Civic Center.

Carey Harveycutter is the Fair Manager.

“This would be the 35th annual fair had we not lost one year due to COVID,” Harveycutter told WDBJ7 Monday morning. “And before that we had a carnival, Deggeller, that came in just with a carnival for a year or two to help us raise some funds to start the fair. It’s just amazing to be back.”

This year will bring some changes to enhance security, including a defined entrance and exit, and metal detectors to screen visitors.

The fair opens Wednesday afternoon at 4, and runs through July 10.

