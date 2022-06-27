Hometown Local
WATCH: Firefighters rescue two puppies trapped in tortoise den

San Bernardino Fire Department rescued two puppies from an underground tortoise den in Yucca Valley, California. (SOURCE: SAN BERNADINO FIRE)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (CNN) – A pair of puppies were rescued after getting stuck for hours in a tortoise den in Yucca Valley, California.

The dogs couldn’t get out because a 100-pound desert tortoise was blocking their exit.

Firefighters tried to coax the tortoise from its underground den with watermelon, but their plan failed.

Crews then went to plan B: Digging an access hole to rescue the puppies.

After hours of digging, the crew successfully got puppies Peo and Finn out of the den.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

