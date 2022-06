NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can catch some of the July 4th fun early this weekend by visiting Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing.

Music, fireworks, food and more will round out the day from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. on July 2.

Courtesy: Event marketing materials (Courtesy: Event marketing materials)

Wilderness Adventure is located at 11176 Peaceful Valley Road.

