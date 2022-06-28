Hometown Local
AARP warning people about car rental scam

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AARP is warning people to watch out for car rental scams.

Scammers are posing as rental companies and posting low prices online to lure victims.

Victim Support Director Amy Nofziger says some people have already been scammed out of thousands of dollars.

“With the supply chain issues right now, it’s hard to recover those cars. So rental cars are certainly at a premium,” Nofziger said. “People are searching for car rentals at a good price, and then that’s where they meet their scammer online.”

AARP recommends renting from reputable websites, as well as notifying law enforcement if you have been scammed. It also encourages you to call the Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360.

