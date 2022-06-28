Abortion debate to intensify in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the political equation is changing in Virginia. And the abortion issue will be front and center in upcoming elections and legislative sessions.

Abortion rights advocates including REPRO Rising Virginia Executive Director Tarina Keane describe the Supreme Court ruling as devastating.

But they say they were prepared for the decision and are ready to continue fighting for abortion access in Virginia.

“If we could put this issue directly to the voters, when it comes to a constitutional amendment, I think we will hear very loud and clear where they stand,” Keane said in an interview.

Abortion opponents, including Victoria Cobb, President of the Family Foundation of Virginia say they believe a majority of Virginians would support some limits.

“Our goal to begin to work at least to the place where we have consensus among Virginians and that’s simple things, like saying we can agree or disagree on the issue of human life and abortion, but we don’t need tax dollars funding the practice,” Cobb told WDBJ7.

“I think there is a short term and a kind of long term impact in Virginia,” said WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton. “I think this fall there is no question, abortion could be, may be in the top three or top five issues.”

Beyond those congressional elections, we should see legislation from both sides during the General Assembly session early next year.

And the issue will be a focal point in November of 2023, when members of the House of Delegates and the State Senate face re-election.

