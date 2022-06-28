Hometown Local
America’s scallop harvest projected to decline again in 2022

Scallop meat is shucked at sea, Dec. 17, 2011, off Harpswell, Maine. America's scallop fishing industry will continue to decline in catch into next year due to a decrease in the number of the shellfish off the East Coast, federal regulators say. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal regulators say America’s scallop fishing industry will continue to decline in catch into next year due to a decrease in the availability of the oft-pricy shellfish off the East Coast.

U.S. scallop fishers harvested more than 60 million pounds of scallops in 2019, but the catch has declined since.

Fishers were projected to harvest about 40 million pounds of scallops in the 2021 fishing year. The regulatory New England Fishery Management Council projects that number will fall to 34 million pounds in the 2022 fishing year, which started this spring.

The council is meeting to discuss the fishery on Thursday.

