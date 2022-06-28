Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

LIVE: Officials provide update on 40 found dead in back of tractor trailer

Officials provide update on 40 found dead in back of tractor trailer.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A U.S. official says at least 40 people have been found dead inside a tractor-trailer in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt in South Texas.

The official says 15 others in the truck were taken to hospitals in the San Antonio, where the bodies were found Monday. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information had not been authorized for public release.

It may be the deadliest tragedy among thousands who have died attempting to cross the U.S. border from Mexico in recent decades. Ten migrants died in 2017 after being trapped inside a truck that was parked at a Walmart in San Antonio. In 2003, 19 migrants were found in a sweltering truck southeast of San Antonio.

Big rigs emerged as a popular smuggling method in the early 1990s amid a surge in U.S. border enforcement in San Diego and El Paso, Texas, which were then the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.

Before that, people paid small fees to mom-and-pop operators to get them across a largely unguarded border. As crossing became exponentially more difficult after the 2001 terror attacks in the U.S., migrants were led through more dangerous terrain and paid thousands of dollars more.

Heat poses a serious danger, particularly when temperatures can rise severely inside vehicles. Weather in the San Antonio area was mostly cloudy Monday, but temperatures approached 100 degrees.

___

Spagat reported from San Diego, Calif.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz Convenience Store
Sheetz drops some gas prices to below $4
WDBJ7 photo
One dead, seven more shot at Pittsylvania Co. party
New River drowning along Parrot River Road.
Wythe County resident found dead in New River
Miss Virginia 2022 - Victoria Chuah
Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah
Police respond to areas of Campbell Avenue SE after a report of a nearby shooting in Roanoke...
Man injured in shooting in Downtown Roanoke

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
LIVE: Officials provide update on 40 found dead in back of tractor trailer
Facebook and Instagram began removing some of these posts, just as millions across the U.S....
Instagram and Facebook remove posts offering abortion pills
Roe V Wade Lynchburg
Pro and anti abortion protests shut down Church Street in Lynchburg