Beautiful weather returns to the region
Hot and humid conditions return for the end of the week
- A cool start to our day
- Sunny and comfortable on Tuesday
- Heat and humidity builds back in for the end of the week
TUESDAY
High pressure will bring a good amount of sunshine to the region as humidity levels remain low. Temperatures will be cooler for us with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.
High pressure will stick around for most of our work week allowing us to stay dry.
MID-WEEK OUTLOOK
Temperatures will soar back into the 90s later this week. Wednesday’s highs will reach the mid to upper 80s for most. By Thursday we are expecting 80s and even some low 90s to make an appearance as we close out the month of June. We should remain in the 90s through the weekend.
HOLIDAY WEEKEND
Right now models are pointing towards a front moving through this weekend. Of course this is still far out and models do vary, but rain chances could be increasing through the weekend. It looks like the best chance of storms will be on Sunday. We’ll continue to watch this through the week.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
Right now our area will not see any impacts from tropical systems. The Atlantic is becoming more active, and it is possible within the next 5 days two new tropical systems may form. The first is a system that is making its way towards the Caribbean Sea and could become Tropical Storm Bonnie on Tuesday. We will continue to monitor this system from afar.
Another system is that we will need to watch is still in the Atlantic, but this one could take a more Northerly path. We will watch these closely.
Tropical Names for the 2022 season:
