Beautiful weather returns to the region

A cool start to our day

Sunny and comfortable on Tuesday

Heat and humidity builds back in for the end of the week

TUESDAY

High pressure will bring a good amount of sunshine to the region as humidity levels remain low. Temperatures will be cooler for us with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

We'll see a good amount of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. (WDBJ Weather)

High pressure will stick around for most of our work week allowing us to stay dry.

MID-WEEK OUTLOOK

Temperatures will soar back into the 90s later this week. Wednesday’s highs will reach the mid to upper 80s for most. By Thursday we are expecting 80s and even some low 90s to make an appearance as we close out the month of June. We should remain in the 90s through the weekend.

Temperatures get back into the 90s by Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Right now models are pointing towards a front moving through this weekend. Of course this is still far out and models do vary, but rain chances could be increasing through the weekend. It looks like the best chance of storms will be on Sunday. We’ll continue to watch this through the week.

Models are pointing towards a front moving in this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Right now our area will not see any impacts from tropical systems. The Atlantic is becoming more active, and it is possible within the next 5 days two new tropical systems may form. The first is a system that is making its way towards the Caribbean Sea and could become Tropical Storm Bonnie on Tuesday. We will continue to monitor this system from afar.

Here's the latest on the tropical system. (WDBJ Weather)

Another system is that we will need to watch is still in the Atlantic, but this one could take a more Northerly path. We will watch these closely.

The tropics are getting more active. (WDBJ Weather)

Tropical Names for the 2022 season:

The next two names on the list are Bonnie and Colin. (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.