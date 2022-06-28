Celeste Park officially reopens in the town of Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in the town of Rocky Mount can explore more outdoors space and officials say it’s years in the making.

Some people gathered for the official reopening of Celeste Park on Tuesday.

There was a ribbon cutting to honor the event.

The park is about six point five acres and has three walking trails that all connect.

“We have several different types of parks in the town. Some that are very active and have playgrounds and tennis courts and pickleball and then we have a large passive park like Celeste Park that will allow you to get into trails and just go at your own pace. So it provides a lot for the town,” said Mark Moore, Assistant Town Manager for the town of Rocky Mount.

The park was paid for through donations and a grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation.

