Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Celeste Park officially reopens in the town of Rocky Mount

Celeste Park
Celeste Park(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in the town of Rocky Mount can explore more outdoors space and officials say it’s years in the making.

Some people gathered for the official reopening of Celeste Park on Tuesday.

There was a ribbon cutting to honor the event.

The park is about six point five acres and has three walking trails that all connect.

“We have several different types of parks in the town. Some that are very active and have playgrounds and tennis courts and pickleball and then we have a large passive park like Celeste Park that will allow you to get into trails and just go at your own pace. So it provides a lot for the town,” said Mark Moore, Assistant Town Manager for the town of Rocky Mount.

The park was paid for through donations and a grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz Convenience Store
Select Sheetz stores drop some gas prices to below $4
Courtesy: Fredericksburg Police
Virginia teen found safe after being reported missing
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Man dies in police custody during traffic stop
New River drowning along Parrot River Road.
Wythe County resident found dead in New River

Latest News

Scallop meat is shucked at sea, Dec. 17, 2011, off Harpswell, Maine. America's scallop fishing...
America’s scallop harvest projected to decline again in 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 28, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 28, 2022
Crash at mile marker 140 on I-81 in Roanoke County.
One person injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-81
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81