Gas prices remain high at Smith Mountain Lake

Gas is currently around $6.98 a gallon at Smith Mountain Lake.
Gas is currently around $6.98 a gallon at Smith Mountain Lake.(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Gas prices on the lake continue to be high for boat owners.

Gas is currently around $6.98 a gallon at Smith Mountain Lake. That’s two dollars more per gallon than the average cost of gas before the spike.

Chris Bechtler, manager at Crazy Horse Marina, said current gas prices should stay stable through the Fourth of July weekend.

“The last time we got gas it stabilized. I’m hoping it will stabilize a little bit longer. I’m sure it’s going to go up again, but we’re going to get through Fourth of July weekend where the gas prices are right now,” said Bechtler.

Bechtler said there hasn’t been a decrease in the number of customers due to the spike, but there has been a decrease in how much gas customers are getting.

The average customer used to fill each boat with 20 to 22 gallons of gas, now they fill up to around 16 to 18 gallons.

Bechtler hopes gas prices will stay stable for a while.

