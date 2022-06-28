Help sought finding missing Bedford County woman

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman reported missing Tuesday.

Sandra Sines, 67 of Bedford, was last reported seen early Tuesday morning driving a blue Ford Fusion with Virginia registration VJW-2858.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Bedford County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 540-586-7827.

