Help sought finding missing Bedford County woman

Sandra Sines, reported missing from Bedford County
Sandra Sines, reported missing from Bedford County(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman reported missing Tuesday.

Sandra Sines, 67 of Bedford, was last reported seen early Tuesday morning driving a blue Ford Fusion with Virginia registration VJW-2858.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Bedford County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 540-586-7827.

