“I was happy. Then I got nervous!” Roanoke woman picks lottery ticket worth half million dollars

Phyllis Caley, Virginia Lottery winner
Phyllis Caley, Virginia Lottery winner(Virginia Lottery)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A retired Roanoke woman has won $500,000 after scratching a Virginia Lottery ticket.

“I was happy. Then I got nervous!” said Phyllis Caley after buying the 100X The Money ticket at One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke.

She told Virginia Lottery officials she scratched the ticket in the store. When she saw it was a winner, she quietly left the store and went straight home, according to lottery officials.

Caley said she has no immediate plans for her winnings, saying, “I’m kind of numb.”

