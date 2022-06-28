Hometown Local
Fire department continues fireworks show tradition

Fireworks Fundraiser
Fireworks Fundraiser(Saunders Fire Co.)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking to kick off early Fourth of July celebrations this weekend, you’ll be covered at Parkway Marina.

The Saunders Volunteer Fire Company is hosting the fireworks and fire company fundraiser.

The event will take place Saturday, with gates opening at 4:00 p.m.. There will be live music from the Tate Tucker Band, food, vendors, a carousel, and fireworks show.

This is the 20th year for the event.

