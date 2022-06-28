Lynchburg Police seek help identifying Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center vandals

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people are being sought for their roles in the vandalism of the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center Saturday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Security footage captured four people spray-painting graffiti and breaking out windows to the pregnancy center, at 3701 Old Forest Rd.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Dubie at 434-941-9937.

