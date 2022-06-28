Hometown Local
Lynchburg Police seek help identifying Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center vandals

Vandals sought after Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center vandalism.
Vandals sought after Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center vandalism.(Lynchburg Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people are being sought for their roles in the vandalism of the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center Saturday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Security footage captured four people spray-painting graffiti and breaking out windows to the pregnancy center, at 3701 Old Forest Rd.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Dubie at 434-941-9937.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

