Man wanted for stealing vehicle, other charges in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeffrey Haskins, 23, is wanted out of Campbell County for grand larceny of a vehicle and other charges, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

He is six-foot-one inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a beard.

He has been seen throughout Waterlick Rod. and Timberlake Rd. in Campbell County, and frequents Aragon St. and the White Rock area in the City of Lynchburg.

Contact 434-332-9574 with information.

