Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man wanted for stealing vehicle, other charges in Campbell Co.

Courtesy: arrests.org
Courtesy: arrests.org(arrests.org)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeffrey Haskins, 23, is wanted out of Campbell County for grand larceny of a vehicle and other charges, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

He is six-foot-one inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a beard.

He has been seen throughout Waterlick Rod. and Timberlake Rd. in Campbell County, and frequents Aragon St. and the White Rock area in the City of Lynchburg.

Contact 434-332-9574 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz Convenience Store
Select Sheetz stores drop some gas prices to below $4
Courtesy: Fredericksburg Police
Virginia teen found safe after being reported missing
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Man dies in police custody during traffic stop
New River drowning along Parrot River Road.
Wythe County resident found dead in New River

Latest News

Leighia Perkins, missing from Rockbridge County
Teenage girl missing from Rockbridge County
Phyllis Caley, Virginia Lottery winner
“I was happy. Then I got nervous!” Roanoke woman picks lottery ticket worth half million dollars
Vandals sought after Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center vandalism.
Lynchburg Police seek help identifying Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center vandals
Vandals sought after Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center vandalism.
Vandals sought after Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center vandalism.