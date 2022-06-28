Man wanted for stealing vehicle, other charges in Campbell Co.
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeffrey Haskins, 23, is wanted out of Campbell County for grand larceny of a vehicle and other charges, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
He is six-foot-one inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a beard.
He has been seen throughout Waterlick Rod. and Timberlake Rd. in Campbell County, and frequents Aragon St. and the White Rock area in the City of Lynchburg.
Contact 434-332-9574 with information.
