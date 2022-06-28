Multi-vehicle crash on I-81N causing significant delays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-81N at mile marker 140 in Roanoke County is causing significant delays, according to VDOT.

VDOT says all northbound lanes are closed.

Traffic backups are approximately 2.5 miles.

This comes after a hit-and-run incident at mile marker 142 left a VDOT contractor dead.

Check for updates on this developing story.

