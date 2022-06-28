New River Health District discusses vaccine rollout for kids under five

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District has the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available for children under the age of five.

Since the health district received the shots June 21, it;s held a few clinics for parents to have their young children vaccinated.

“I would say on average, about 30 showing up in our clinics, and then we may have stragglers coming in here and there,” NRHD Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said.

She says rollout of the vaccine has been smooth.

“We have the vaccine at our health departments,” Dr. Bissell said. “We work with all of our community partners, so a lot of our local pharmacies have it, and they vaccinate [children] three and above and our pediatricians offices, we redistribute vaccines to them as well, so they have it and they can do it right there in the pediatric offices.”

The vaccines are readily available, but Dr. Bissell advises speaking with your pediatrician before getting your young kids the vaccine.

“Their pediatricians know their child’s health history, and they know their risk, and they can discuss the vaccine and the benefits and the risks of it,” she said.

Dr. Bissell believes, at this time, you don’t have to rush to get your child vaccinated.

“It’s okay if they want to wait a little bit,” she said. “This is the time where if they want to look at it more data, they want to see how the rollout goes, that’s perfectly reasonable as well.”

She says taking a look at your child’s health and risk assessment can go a long way to making an informed decision.

“Nothing is zero risk,” Dr. Bissell said. “Getting COVID For a lot of people might be low risk, it’s never going to be zero risk. Vaccines ultimately are low risk and very safe but they’re not zero risk.”

