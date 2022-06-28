Hometown Local
Salem Museum celebrates milestone with new exhibit

The Salem Museum celebrates its 30th anniversary with a new exhibit highlighting its history.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Museum is celebrating a milestone with a new exhibit highlighting its history.

The museum opened in the Williams-Brown House on June 27, 1992.

The new exhibit is called ‘Cheers for 30 years at the Salem Museum.’

“There’s a lot more than people may realize to the museum and to our collection and different stories that we’re able to tell,” said Garrett Channell, Director of Education and Archives.

“Some of the characters that are represented in this room are people that I knew personally,” added Salem Museum Executive Director Fran Ferguson, “and it’s wonderful to be able to pass their stories along.”

The new exhibit includes a wide variety of artifacts from the museum’s collections.

The exhibit will remain on display through the fall.

