Teenage girl missing from Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Leighia Nicole Faith Perkins was last reported seen Monday, June 27, 2022 at her home in the Goose Creek area of Rockbridge County.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or about this investigation is asked to contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at 540-463-7328.

