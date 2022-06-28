Teenager missing after being left at store in VA
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was left at a Fredericksburg Home Depot.
As reported by WTVR, Fredericksburg Police say Sorina Niculescu’s family accidentally left her at the store along the I-95 corridor. They said she could be anywhere between North Carolina and Capital Heights, Maryland.
Niculescu was last seen wearing a pink shirt with butterflies on it, along with a lengthy black skirt.
Contact 540-373-3122 with information. An anonymous submission can be done by sending a text to “847-411″ and saying “FPDtip” followed by the information.
