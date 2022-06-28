Virginians expected to road trip in record numbers this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginians are expected to hit the roads in record-breaking numbers this weekend, according to AAA.

Spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, Morgan Dean, told WDBJ7 Tuesday the agency expects 1.2 million Virginians to drive to their destination for the weekend. If projections are accurate, that would represent the highest number of drivers for this holiday weekend ever.

This comes as Virginians are still paying more for gas than they ever have this time of year.

“Sure they are down 16 cents from the high that we hit back two weeks ago but we are still paying very high gas prices,” Dean said. “A dollar 75 more than we were paying this time last year for the Fourth of July.”

Dean said Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest days for travel.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.