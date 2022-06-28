Hometown Local
Woodlawn man arrested after chase in Carroll County

Matthew Blake Gilliam, 31, arrested in Carroll County.
Matthew Blake Gilliam, 31, arrested in Carroll County.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT
CARROL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Woodlawn man has been arrested on multiple charges including possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy was driving on Rt. 58 when he saw Matthew Blaine Gilliam, 31, on a motorcycle speeding in the Woodlawn community, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy attempted to stop Gilliam but was not able to, leading to a chase.

The deputy chased Gilliam until Gilliam lost control of the motorcycle and dropped it, after which he ran off. The deputy saw Gilliam throw something out of his pocket as Gilliam gave up and complied with commands made by the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gilliam was arrested. The item thrown was found to be around three grams of suspected Methamphetamine.

Gilliam was taken before a magistrate and served on outstanding warrants out of Carroll County, Wythe County and the City of Galax. The arresting deputy charged him with felony elude, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, driving without registration and driving without insurance. He is being held at the New River Regional jail.

