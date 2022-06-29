Body found along Bridge St. SW in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say they responded to a call at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday to the area of the Bridge St. SW bridge and found a body at the scene.

This is not being treated as a homicide, and no other foul play is expected.

The medical examiner is looking into the cause and manner of death.

No further details were available to be released.

