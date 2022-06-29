Community comes out for a special goodbye at Cundiff’s Drug Store

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Cundiff’s Drug Store owner, Sam Cundiff, was blown away as he was met with applause when he walked out of the shop one last time.

“I was very surprised, yes I was, overwhelming.”

Sam’s dad, Wallace, opened the shop in 1959 and it has served countless people across the Roanoke Valley for more than 60-years. That’s exactly why Vinton Baptist Church members and the surrounding community wanted to say thank you to the Cundiff family one last time.

“This speaks volumes, the people that turned out today, this speaks volumes,” said Terri Cundiff, Sam’s wife.

“He’s one of the most humble men I’ve ever met in my life, probably one of the finest men I’ve ever met in my life,” said Len Hale.

Sam said he tried to do what his dad taught him, which is the right thing.

“This is very bittersweet. It’s the end of an era, it’s sad to see it come, but I’m just glad I was a part of it,” said Sam.

Sam has battled health issues for more than a decade which played a role in the decision to close the doors for the last time Tuesday night.

Sam now heads into retirement, but knows just how many people his family has left a lasting impression on.

