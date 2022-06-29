DERECHO: One Decade Later

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It has been exactly one decade since the natural disaster most simply call “The Derecho” plowed through the region on a record hot summer day. 60 to 90 mph winds left whole counties powerless and nearly everyone wondering what the heck just happened?

During our half-hour television special, the WDBJ7 Weather Team will take you back as the wind storm moved through, learn the science behind a derecho, what has changed since the event, and why some say we could be due for another.

Watch tonight at 5:30 PM on WDBJ7, and at 7PM on WZBJ24.

Sponsored by: Bob Garrett Services - Whole House Generator Specialists

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.