DERECHO: One Decade Later

WDBJ7 meteorologists look back at the deadly 2012 wind storm
A look back at the deadly wind storm that hit our area 10 years ago.
A look back at the deadly wind storm that hit our area 10 years ago.(WDBJ7)
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It has been exactly one decade since the natural disaster most simply call “The Derecho” plowed through the region on a record hot summer day. 60 to 90 mph winds left whole counties powerless and nearly everyone wondering what the heck just happened? 

During our half-hour television special, the WDBJ7 Weather Team will take you back as the wind storm moved through, learn the science behind a derecho, what has changed since the event, and why some say we could be due for another.

Watch tonight at 5:30 PM on WDBJ7, and at 7PM on WZBJ24.

