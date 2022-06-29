Hometown Local
First case of presumed monkeypox reported in SWVA

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - A man in southwest Virginia has been identified as carrying the first case of presumed monkeypox in the region, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

An additional five cases throughout Virginia were announced Wednesday, bringing the total cases reported since May 2022 to eight.

The patients are isolating, and the Health Department is working to identify and monitor their close contacts.

