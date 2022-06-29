Four VT student-athletes signed to CNIL

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New projects are being launched with four Hokie student-athletes after their signing with Commonwealth NIL.

Hunter Cattoor, Darius Maddox, Sean Pedulla and Justyn Mutts will participate in paid initiatives throughout the Virginia Tech community that include working with businesses, charities and fans.

“We are proud to welcome Sean, Darius, Hunter, and Justyn to the Commonwealth NIL family. As U.S. Army veterans and public service advocates, we meticulously selected these student-athletes for their exceptional leadership on and off the field of play, their embodiment of our values, and their desire to grow professionally,” added company Co-founders Nick and Forrest Rush

“It is an honor to join the Commonwealth NIL family. We look forward to working with businesses, charities, and fans in the Virginia Tech community—and developing lifelong brands,” said the group of four players.

A #RunItBackVT campaign has been created to garner excitement for the 2022-23 quest to repeat as men’s basketball ACC champions. Commemorative coins with key moments from the 2022 season, t-shirts and sweats are among the products available.

“Our goal as passionate members of the Virginia Tech community is to empower our student-athletes with resources for long-term financial and professional success. That is why we heavily invest in each student-athlete, providing them with cutting-edge brand-building resources, community involvement, mentorship, and professional development opportunities,” said added both Forrest and Nick Rush.

The Virginia Tech community can support student-athletes with “CNIL’s memberships: Walk-on ($10/month), All-American ($50/month), and Campus Legend ($100/month). CNIL’s memberships provide fans exclusive access to their favorite Virginia Tech student-athletes, such as personalized social media shoutouts, CNIL swag, a Tech Sideline subscription, and much more.”

