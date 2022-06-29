Heat and humidity build back into the region

More sunshine again today

Heat and humidity builds back into the region

Watching a front for the weekend

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

Wednesday will be partly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. We can’t rule out a stray shower this afternoon, but most stay dry. Temperatures will continue to soar back into the 90s for the second half of the week. By Thursday we are expecting 80s and even some low 90s to make an appearance under partly sunny skies. The humidity will continue to increase through the end of the week, becoming more uncomfortable by the holiday weekend.

We turn more muggy through the next several days. (WDBJ Weather)

HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Right now models are pointing towards a front moving through this weekend. Of course this is still far out and models do vary, but rain chances could be increasing through the weekend. It looks like the best chance of storms will be on Sunday. We’ll continue to watch this through the week and have a better idea on timing. Realistically, you should plan for the possibility for some storms Sunday and Monday.

Models are pointing towards a front moving in this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Right now our area will not see any impacts from tropical systems. The Atlantic is becoming more active, and it is possible within the next 5 days two new tropical systems may form. The first is a system that is making its way towards the Caribbean Sea and could become Tropical Storm Bonnie on Tuesday. We will continue to monitor this system from afar.

Here's the latest on the tropical system. (WDBJ Weather)

Another system is that we will need to watch is still in the Atlantic, but this one could take a more Northerly path. We will watch these closely.

The NHC is also monitoring two other areas for development. (WDBJ Weather)

Tropical Names for the 2022 season:

The next two names on the list are Bonnie and Colin. (WDBJ7)

