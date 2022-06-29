Madison Heights man killed in pedestrian crash in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Madison Heights man was killed after being hit by a car in Amherst County Tuesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 10:01 p.m., in the 4600 block of South Amherst Highway.

The driver of a Dodge Charger was driving south on Amherst Highway when they encountered a man walking across the travel lane. Police say the driver wasn’t able to avoid hitting the man.

The pedestrian, Clyde E. Shores, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dodge suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

Police say no charges will be filed and the crash remains under investigation.

