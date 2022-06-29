Hometown Local
Man hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police responded to a shooting Tuesday at 7:11 p.m. near the Salvation Army on Park Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-20s with life-threatening injuries and took him to the hospital, according to Lt. Greg Coleman with Lynchburg Police.

The shooting did not happen inside the Salvation Army, but it did occur near the organization’s parking lot.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Investigators are asking people to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

