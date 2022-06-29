Man hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police responded to a shooting Tuesday at 7:11 p.m. near the Salvation Army on Park Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-20s with life-threatening injuries and took him to the hospital, according to Lt. Greg Coleman with Lynchburg Police.

The shooting did not happen inside the Salvation Army, but it did occur near the organization’s parking lot.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Investigators are asking people to avoid the area.

