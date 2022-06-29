New report: Violent crime in Virginia rose in 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - An annual crime analysis report from Virginia State Police shows that violent crime in Virginia went up in 2021 compared with the year prior.

State Police explain that violent crime includes murder, forcible sex offenses (rape, sodomy and sexual assault with an object per the FBI’s updated rape definition), robbery and aggravated assault.

The report states the violent crime rate in Virginia rose to 194.4 in 2021 (per 100,000 population) from 183 in 2020. According to the report, there were 16,823 violent crime offenses reported in 2021 compared to 15,713 violent crime offenses reported in 2020, representing a 7.1% increase.

Of the known weapons reported for violent crimes, guns were used in 82.1% of murders and 48.6% of robberies. Guns were also used in 38.7% of aggravated assault cases.

Motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts also increased 3.8% compared to 2020. In 2021, there were 11,638 motor vehicles reported stolen in 11,249 offenses. In 2021, 7,589 motor vehicles were recovered (police say some vehicles may have been stolen prior to 2021). Of all motor vehicles stolen, 35.4% were taken from the homes. The reported value of all motor vehicles stolen was $131,738,135.

The rates of drug arrests, burglaries and hate crimes decreased between 2020 and 2021, according to the agency.

To view Virginia State Police’s full report click here.

