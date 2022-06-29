Hometown Local
Roanoke College new partnership with Carilion Clinic will benefit the Roanoke community

Air7 Image of Roanoke College
Air7 Image of Roanoke College(Air7)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College is partnering with Carilion Clinic to help serve the growing healthcare sector.

The focus will be on improving community health, preparing students for careers in the health care sector, and supporting professional development for Carilion’s workforce.

Associate Professor Shannon Anderson says the partnership is good for the organizations and the Roanoke Valley.

“This is a wonderful way to think about the ways in which Roanoke and the Roanoke valley have changed over the last decade or so. So, in terms of preparing people in the area for the jobs that need to be filled,” said Anderson. “That need to be filled with skilled educated people.”

The new partnership will bring together the College’s current health and business programs with Carilion’s medical education to train community health care specialists.

