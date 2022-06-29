Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke County law enforcement agencies look forward to addition of six new school resource officers

The six new school resource officers are specifically for Roanoke County Elementary Schools.
The six new school resource officers are specifically for Roanoke County Elementary Schools.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In a unanimous vote on Thursday, the Roanoke County School Board paved the way for six new school resource officers to be in Roanoke County Elementary School’s starting this fall.

“There’s nothing more important to me than the safety of our children in the schools,” said Capt. Chad Beheler with the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office.

The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office currently has two SRO’s in the 16 elementary schools.

“We’re going to have eight school resource officer deputies, so they’ll spend half a day at one school and half a day at another,” said Beheler.

The history of SRO’s in Roanoke County Public Schools goes back more than two decades and is led by the Roanoke County Police Department.

“They’ve been in place for about 25-years,” said Sgt. Dan Walters with RCPD.

At full force, RCPD has an SRO in all the high school and middle schools in Roanoke County.

“Number one goal is to make sure my officers come to work safe, that the students and the teachers arrive at the school safe and have a fun day and that they all go home safely,” said Walters.

RCSO has been working on securing the funding for these SRO’s for years. But in light of recent school shootings, they feel both the funding and school safety overall played a role in the approval.

“I would say it’s a combination of both,” said Beheler.

Law enforcement and SRO’s in Roanoke County are constantly training and preparing in-case of an emergency.

“We’re doing everything we can to be prepared and plan everything as far as what our response is going to be,” said Walters.

RCSO is already in the process of finding their six new SRO’s and looks forward to continuing their mission of keeping each person at RCPS safe.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz Convenience Store
Select Sheetz stores drop some gas prices to below $4
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Courtesy: Fredericksburg Police
Virginia teen found safe after being reported missing
Man dies in police custody during traffic stop
New River drowning along Parrot River Road.
Wythe County resident found dead in New River

Latest News

Man hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting
A USDA planning grant has set the stage for future growth of the farm to school education...
Farm to school movement growing in Roanoke
Five Star Fakes: Buying And Selling Fake Online Reviews
Five Star Fakes: Buying And Selling Fake Online Reviews
FBI Makes CARD Team Available To Local Agencies