Roanoke facility receiving $3M in grants to help those incarcerated reenter workforce

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WDBJ) - Total Action Against Poverty in Roanoke Valley, Inc. (TAP) is getting a large boost from federal funding towards providing training and employment counseling services to incarcerated individuals so they may prepare for their release.

According to the office of Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), he and Senator Mark R. Warner (D-VA) announced that TAP will be awarded $2,999,999, along with another $3,999,633 going to the Hampton Roads Community Action Program, Inc. in Newport News.

“By expanding employment opportunities for formerly incarcerated Virginians, we can help them successfully transition back into the community, reduce recidivism, and strengthen our neighborhoods,” added Kaine and Warner. “This federal funding will help individuals find employment and stay on the right track.”

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration (ETA)’s Pathway Homes program granted the funding. The Pathway Homes program works to improve employability results for adults throughout the reentry process from incarceration.

