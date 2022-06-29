Roanoke Starbucks votes unanimously to unionize

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Employees at a Starbucks in Roanoke announced they’ve successfully unionized.

Starbucks store #04567 located at ‘The Bridges’ is now the first coffee shop in Southwest Virginia to unionize.

They filed for their election petition in February and voted unanimously to have a union this week. They’ve joined 170 unionized shops across the nation, including 11 stores in the Commonwealth.

”They want to simply have a voice on the job. They want to have a say in their working conditions. And they believe that having a union will be a good thing not only for the workers so that they will be paid and compensated fairly, as well as having a say in working conditions, but also that it will be better for the customers because these are the frontline workers to know how their stores run,” said Virginia Diamond an organizer with Workers United and the president of the Northern Virginia labor federation AFL-CIO.

Starbucks employee Mary Drue Brocious says she loves working at the coffee shop and is glad they made this move.

Starbucks did send WDBJ7 a statement about their newest union. The company wrote, “We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. We respect our partner’s right to organize and are committed to following the NLRB process.”

Brocious says their next move is to discuss what they’d like to see in a union contract, then begin a bargaining process with the company.

