Rockbridge Co. teen found safe, suspect arrested in Michigan for abduction

(WDBJ) - Leighia Perkins, 15, was found safe just after midnight on Wednesday in Kalamazoo, Michigan after authorities utilized digital evidence to respond to a home in the Hawley Street area.

After being reported missing on Monday evening from the Goose Creek Road area of Rockbridge County, multiple social media/internet site/internet service type search warrants were obtained.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office says the Kalamazoo Police Department was contacted for assistance in finding Perkins and a possible suspect.

Matthew Kyle Suarez, 19 of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested on an outstanding abduction warrant from the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Tony McFaddin thanked the Kalamazoo Police, adding ““Due to the swift and diligent work of our deputies, investigators, and the Kalamazoo Police Department, our team was able to quickly locate the missing juvenile and arrest a suspect before any more harm could take place.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.