Rockbridge Community Health Foundation awards more than $700,000

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Two dozen non-profits promoting health and wellness in Rockbridge County received encouraging news this week.

The Rockbridge Community Health Foundation said it will award more than $700,000 in grants to the organizations.

Hattie Myers is the Chief Administrator of the Rockbridge Community Health Foundation.

“We’re looking at the physical health and the mental health and the socio-economic health of the community,” Myers told WDBJ7.

Greg Madsen is Northern Region Vice President for Carilion Clinic.

“To see organizations actually add brand new services that meet important needs is just really, really exciting to see,” Madsen said.

The foundation sold a 20% interest in Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital in 2022.

That allowed the foundation to provide almost 10 times the amount of annual funding it has awarded over the last decade.

