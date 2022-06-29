Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Salem Fair implements new safety measures

By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Fair is back!

Crews have been hard at work adding finishing touches before gates open Wednesday, this includes some new safety measures.

This all comes after police say a 16-year-old shot two people on the opening night of the fair last year.

Officials say they already made substantial changes last year on the fly, but have built upon them this year.

Carey Harveycutter the Fair Manager, said along with local emergency responders, they’ve hired a third-party security consultant to help on opening day.

One of the biggest changes this year-- is an age restriction.

Harveycutter says this year, if you are under 17 you must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or an adult 25 and older with a valid ID at all times on fairgrounds.

There are also separate lanes to get in and out of the fair, for better traffic flow and security.

“If they come to the fair they’re going to go through metal detectors. We added those last year after the incident and they’ll they will be here we have our Salem Police assisted by Virginia State Police and other localities for security to be on the grounds all the time. We just try to make it as safe and enjoyable family environment as we can,” said Carey Harveycutter the fair’s manager.

Harveycutter there will also be daily security meetings before the fair opens every day.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

The Salem Fair has more information on rides, concerts, and more on our website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Courtesy: Fredericksburg Police
Virginia teen found safe after being reported missing
A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Five new alcohol laws going into effect July 1
Sheetz Convenience Store
Select Sheetz stores drop some gas prices to below $4
Leighia Perkins, missing from Rockbridge County
Update: Rockbridge County teenage girl found safe

Latest News

A mix of sun and clouds today with a stray storm possible.
Wednesday morning Weather Talk Live 6/29/22
A look back at the deadly wind storm that hit our area 10 years ago.
DERECHO: One Decade Later
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 29, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 29, 2022
New Safety Measures at the Salem Fair
New Safety Measures at the Salem Fair