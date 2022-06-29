Salem Fair implements new safety measures

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Fair is back!

Crews have been hard at work adding finishing touches before gates open Wednesday, this includes some new safety measures.

This all comes after police say a 16-year-old shot two people on the opening night of the fair last year.

Officials say they already made substantial changes last year on the fly, but have built upon them this year.

Carey Harveycutter the Fair Manager, said along with local emergency responders, they’ve hired a third-party security consultant to help on opening day.

One of the biggest changes this year-- is an age restriction.

Harveycutter says this year, if you are under 17 you must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or an adult 25 and older with a valid ID at all times on fairgrounds.

There are also separate lanes to get in and out of the fair, for better traffic flow and security.

“If they come to the fair they’re going to go through metal detectors. We added those last year after the incident and they’ll they will be here we have our Salem Police assisted by Virginia State Police and other localities for security to be on the grounds all the time. We just try to make it as safe and enjoyable family environment as we can,” said Carey Harveycutter the fair’s manager.

Harveycutter there will also be daily security meetings before the fair opens every day.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

The Salem Fair has more information on rides, concerts, and more on our website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.