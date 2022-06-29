Hometown Local
Smith Mountain Lake fire urges caution on the water this holiday weekend

SML Fire Boat
SML Fire Boat(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Boaters, floaters, swimmers, and skiers will all take to Smith Mountain Lake this holiday weekend.

That’s why first responders want to make sure that boaters are mindful.

They recommend avoiding following a boat pulling a tuber or water-skier. They also are asking that swimmers not venture too far for sure. Because of the number of boats expected, the wakes will likely be frequent. Additionally, the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department is recommending that experienced drivers be at the helm.

“You want to make sure you’ve got a boat operator who is familiar with Smith Mountain Lake if you’re going to be out after dark,” explains Ray Talley, Assistant Chief with Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department It changes drastically at night and becomes dangerous if you don’t know your way around. Especially on July 4th and the 3rd, they’re going to be shooting off fireworks so there will be a lot of boats attending that.”

They also add that the conservation police and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department will all be patrolling the lake this weekend.

