Vinton to host Four on the Fourth

Four on the Fourth
Four on the Fourth(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In less than a week, people will be running through the streets of Vinton for Four on the Fourth.

The annual race has a new course this year. In years past, the race has taken place in downtown Roanoke but this year Vinton is hosting.

Organizers, including Fleet Feet General Manager Matt Thompson, say it’s a fun race for the whole family to enjoy and also supports children in our hometowns.

“I’m glad we get to do this every year because it is the number one fundraiser for Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, so by putting on this race and providing that funding to that organization, we can really support the area youth around here,” said Thompson.

There are still spots available to register and if you don’t want to run, Thompson said volunteers are always welcome.

For more information or to register for the race click here.

