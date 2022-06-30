Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

7@four: Pet Talk, June 29, 2022

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Regional and local shelters are full and with the 4th of July around the corner this could be an issue of concern. Animals get frightened by the fireworks and the 4th of July is when most pets run away and go missing. We talk abut the spay and neuter programs available and how to make sure your pet doesn’t run away.

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Courtesy: Fredericksburg Police
Virginia teen found safe after being reported missing
A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Five new alcohol laws going into effect July 1
Sheetz Convenience Store
Select Sheetz stores drop some gas prices to below $4
Leighia Perkins, missing from Rockbridge County
Rockbridge County teenage girl found safe

Latest News

7@four: Pet Talk, June 29, 2022
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, June 22, 2022
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, June 15, 2022
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, June 8, 2022