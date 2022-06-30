7@four: Pet Talk, June 29, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Regional and local shelters are full and with the 4th of July around the corner this could be an issue of concern. Animals get frightened by the fireworks and the 4th of July is when most pets run away and go missing. We talk abut the spay and neuter programs available and how to make sure your pet doesn’t run away.

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.