Condemned house catches fire in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A condemned house on Rorer Ave in Roanoke City caught fire Thursday.

Roanoke Fire-EMS told WDBJ7 crews fought the fire from outside the structure when it became unsafe during the firefight to fight it from inside. The fire spread rapidly from the front of the home to the back.

Crews say one firefighter was affected by possible heat exhaustion. The department had to call in extra crews to help fight the fire.

WDBJ7 is working to confirm whether anyone was inside the condemned house.

Rorer Avenue Fire, Roanoke (WDBJ)

