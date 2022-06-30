Covington police officer injured arresting man who resisted

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington Police Officer was injured early Wednesday morning attempting to arrest a man who wouldn’t cooperate, according to the Covington Police Department Facebook page.

Police say the officer attempted to pull over a vehicle being driven by Arnetta Hicks, in the area of East Cherry St and South Highland Ave, but when the vehicle failed to stop the officer turned on the emergency lights.

Authorities say during the chase Hicks and passenger, David Brewster, threw what was later identified as illegal drugs out of the vehicle. Hicks later stopped the vehicle in an alley between the 300 block of East Fudge St and East Pine St.

Brewster attempted to flee on foot after the vehicle stopped and was apprehended behind a home in the 300 block of East Fudge St after a struggle with the officer. During the struggle, Brewster took the officer’s taser, causing the officer to hold Brewster at gunpoint until additional units arrived.

The officer and Brewster were treated for minor injuries at Lewis Gale Alleghany Regional Hospital and later released. Police say a backpack in the area where Brewster was arrested contained a significant amount of marijuana and methamphetamine. A gun was also discovered at the scene.

Evidence found after arrest in Covington. (Covington Police Department)

Hicks was charged with felony eluding and multiple traffic violations. Brewster was charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and possession with intent to distribute both marijuana and methamphetamine. Police say additional charges might be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police assisted with the arrest of the subject and provided scene security during the incident.

