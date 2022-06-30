Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Covington police officer injured arresting man who resisted

Arnetta Hicks and David Brewster, arrested in Covington.
Arnetta Hicks and David Brewster, arrested in Covington.(Covington Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington Police Officer was injured early Wednesday morning attempting to arrest a man who wouldn’t cooperate, according to the Covington Police Department Facebook page.

Police say the officer attempted to pull over a vehicle being driven by Arnetta Hicks, in the area of East Cherry St and South Highland Ave, but when the vehicle failed to stop the officer turned on the emergency lights.

Authorities say during the chase Hicks and passenger, David Brewster, threw what was later identified as illegal drugs out of the vehicle. Hicks later stopped the vehicle in an alley between the 300 block of East Fudge St and East Pine St.

Brewster attempted to flee on foot after the vehicle stopped and was apprehended behind a home in the 300 block of East Fudge St after a struggle with the officer. During the struggle, Brewster took the officer’s taser, causing the officer to hold Brewster at gunpoint until additional units arrived.

The officer and Brewster were treated for minor injuries at Lewis Gale Alleghany Regional Hospital and later released. Police say a backpack in the area where Brewster was arrested contained a significant amount of marijuana and methamphetamine. A gun was also discovered at the scene.

Evidence found after arrest in Covington.
Evidence found after arrest in Covington.(Covington Police Department)

Hicks was charged with felony eluding and multiple traffic violations. Brewster was charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and possession with intent to distribute both marijuana and methamphetamine. Police say additional charges might be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police assisted with the arrest of the subject and provided scene security during the incident.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First case of presumed monkeypox reported in SWVA
Body found along Bridge St. SW in Roanoke
One of the biggest changes is an age restriction.
Salem Fair implements new safety measures
Leighia Perkins
Rockbridge Co. teen found safe, suspect arrested in Michigan for abduction
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Here's a look at your holiday weekend forecast.
Thursday Morning Weather Talk Live 6/30/22
A look back at the deadly wind storm of June 29, 2012.
DERECHO: One Decade Later
File photo of police lights.
One person killed in crash involving train in Pittsylvania County
What to look for on your next hike into the woods that may be leftover from the 2012 derecho.
Signs of the 2012 Derecho: One Decade Later