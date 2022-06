ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City fire crews are fighting a fire at the Cotton Mill Lofts apartment complex at 505 6th Street in downtown Roanoke.

Smoke and flames were reported Thursday afternoon.

There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire.

Cotton Mill Lofts Fire-Downtown Roanoke (WDBJ)

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.