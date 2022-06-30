Hot and humid weather returns to the region

Stray storm possible both Thursday & Friday

Staying hot & humid

Watching a front for the Fourth of July weekend

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

Watch out for a few areas of fog this morning as temperatures start off in the 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures will continue to soar back into the 90s for the second half of the week. By Thursday we are expecting 80s and even some low 90s to make an appearance under partly sunny skies.

Hot and muggy weather returns. (WDBJ Weather)

The humidity will continue to increase through the end of the week, becoming more uncomfortable by the holiday weekend.

We turn more muggy through the next several days. (WDBJ Weather)

HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Right now models are pointing towards a front moving through this weekend. This will increase our chances for a few showers and thunderstorms. It looks like the best chance of storms will be on Sunday. Realistically, you should plan for the possibility of some afternoon storms each day this holiday weekend. No day looks like a washout though.

Hot and humid this weekend with scattered afternoon storms. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Right now our area will not see any impacts from tropical systems. The Atlantic is becoming more active, and it is possible within the next 5 days two new tropical systems may form. The first is a system that is making its way towards the Caribbean Sea and could become Tropical Storm Bonnie. We will continue to monitor this system from afar.

Here's the latest from the NHC. (WDBJ Weather)

Another system is that we will need to watch is still in the Atlantic, that is currently in the Gulf of Mexico. Looks like this one may take more of a northerly path. We will watch these closely. It could bring Texas some flooding rain.

Here's the outlook from the National Hurricane Center. (WDBJ Weather)

Tropical Names for the 2022 season:

The next two names on the list are Bonnie and Colin. (WDBJ7)

