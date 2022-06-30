Hometown Local
Hundreds of employees affected by closure of KDC/One in Lynchburg

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg location of a beauty/home care item manufacturer will be closed by the end of 2023, according to the company, affecting about 670 employees.

KDC/One in Lynchburg will be shut down in phases in the next 18 months, according to Vice President Michael Salzillo, who says the company will try to transfer as many employees as possible.

Salzillo says the closure is because the Lynchburg operation is no longer competitive in the marketplace, with the demands of the market outpacing the evolution and capabilities of the property.

Regarding the fate of employees, Salzillo says, “Our employees are our number one priority in all of this. We have a comprehensive program in place to ensure staff is incentivized to stay if needed. We also have skills training and placement assistance services available to ensure a smooth transition for our employees. We have engaged the Rapid Response program offered through the state and will be sharing information on the FastForward program as well and are in close contact with Career Works.”

