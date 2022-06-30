Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

In-river kayak park planned for Roanoke River

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An in-river kayak park is coming to the Roanoke River. The man-made kayak path in the river is set to be completed by 2026.

The park will feature man-made rock structures to help create rapids and waves. Kayakers of all ages and skill levels will be able to paddle on the river. Floating down the river in a tube is also an option for future park-goers.

Roanoke’s director of parks and recreation explained how city officials saw the importance of outdoor parks for people’s physical and mental health during the pandemic.

“It really proved its importance through the pandemic,” Michael Clark said. “As a result of that, we’re able to now reinvest in those spaces and in some cases like this, expand them.”

Clark also said ARPA funds from the pandemic helped push construction plans forward.

The project will cost about $2 million to complete.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First case of presumed monkeypox reported in SWVA
One of the biggest changes is an age restriction.
Salem Fair implements new safety measures
Body found along Bridge St. SW in Roanoke
Leighia Perkins
Rockbridge Co. teen found safe, suspect arrested in Michigan for abduction
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
Center in the Square President Jim Sears is retiring after 30 years with the organization.
Jim Sears retires after three decades at Center in the Square
Sunflowers for Ukraine
Sunflowers for Ukraine
The apartments flooded with raw sewage over the weekend.
Roanoke apartment building issued notice of violation after apartments flood with raw sewage