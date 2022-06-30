In-river kayak park planned for Roanoke River

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An in-river kayak park is coming to the Roanoke River. The man-made kayak path in the river is set to be completed by 2026.

The park will feature man-made rock structures to help create rapids and waves. Kayakers of all ages and skill levels will be able to paddle on the river. Floating down the river in a tube is also an option for future park-goers.

Roanoke’s director of parks and recreation explained how city officials saw the importance of outdoor parks for people’s physical and mental health during the pandemic.

“It really proved its importance through the pandemic,” Michael Clark said. “As a result of that, we’re able to now reinvest in those spaces and in some cases like this, expand them.”

Clark also said ARPA funds from the pandemic helped push construction plans forward.

The project will cost about $2 million to complete.

