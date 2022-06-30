Hometown Local
Jim Sears retires after three decades at Center in the Square

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost as long as Center in the Square has been a fixture in downtown Roanoke, Jim Sears has been a fixture at Center in the Square.

And now, he’s retiring.

Family, friends and co-workers celebrated his 30-year tenure with a reception Thursday afternoon at Center in the Square.

Despite serving as President and General Manger for three decades, Sears said it seems like yesterday that he arrived. He said he’s proud of everything Center, its staff and supporters have accomplished.

“And now we have five buildings and more organizations, and you know we’ve just done a lot for the area,” Sears said in an interview.

Center’s new President has experience with the organization. Tara Marciniak has served as Director of Institutional Advancement for the past four and a half years.

