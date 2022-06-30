Hometown Local
Lynchburg man arrested for selling drugs from hotel

TR'Rail Laman Perkins Mugshot
TR'Rail Laman Perkins Mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been charged after allegedly selling drugs from a hotel room.

TR’Rail Laman Perkins, 34, was arrested Wednesday by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office after deputies investigated a complaint about drugs being sold from the Executive Inn on S Amherst Highway in Madison Heights.

Perkins faces three counts of Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance prohibited, and one count of Possession or transportation of firearms, firearms ammunition, stun weapons, explosives or concealed weapons by convicted felons, plus Possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances.

Additional charges are pending.

