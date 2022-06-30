Hometown Local
One person killed in crash involving train in Pittsylvania County

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a car crash involving a train in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night, according to Pittsylvania County Public Safety.

The Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director told WDBJ7 the crash occurred at Highway 29 and Sycamore Creek Road around 10:37 p.m.

Responding crews pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

